Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Awareways. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations
SMBs and mid-market teams that need phishing simulation with zero infrastructure lift should start with Awareways Social Engineering Simulations; the multi-vector approach spanning email, SMS, voice, and physical assessments catches the attack paths most competitors skip, and GDPR-compliant European data residency matters if your workforce spans the EU. The adaptive training engine personalizes follow-up based on individual failure patterns rather than broadcasting generic modules to everyone. Skip this if your organization demands a single vendor managing both simulation and downstream security awareness content library; Awareways is simulation-focused, leaving content curation to you.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Awareways Social Engineering Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations: Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is developed by Awareways. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and Awareways Social Engineering Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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