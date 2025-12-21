Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Avira. Proton Pass is a free password management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams looking to lock down credential sprawl without deployment complexity should start with Avira Password Manager. It handles the basics well,bank-grade encryption, cross-device sync, and biometric auth work out of the box on Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and mobile,making adoption frictionless for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need deep identity governance features like privileged access management or fine-grained audit trails; Avira's strength is password hygiene, not administrative control layers.
Teams managing passwords across distributed or privacy-conscious workforces will find Proton Pass valuable for its zero-knowledge architecture; your credential data stays encrypted end-to-end even from Proton itself, which matters in regulated industries where data residency audits are common. The free tier removes procurement friction for pilots, and the integration with Proton Mail and VPN creates a self-contained ecosystem if you're already in that stack. Skip this if you need tight enterprise directory sync, advanced threat intelligence on breached credentials, or the kind of audit logging that Fortune 500 procurement demands.
Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials
E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Avira Password Manager vs Proton Pass for your password management needs.
Avira Password Manager: Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Password generation and secure storage, Automatic login and auto-fill for accounts, Cross-device password synchronization..
Proton Pass: E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Password Manager differentiates with Password generation and secure storage, Automatic login and auto-fill for accounts, Cross-device password synchronization. Proton Pass differentiates with End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts.
Avira Password Manager integrates with Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Android and 4 more. Proton Pass integrates with SimpleLogin, Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Drive, Proton Authenticator. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Avira Password Manager and Proton Pass serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Authentication. Key differences: Avira Password Manager is Commercial while Proton Pass is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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