Avira Password Manager: Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Password generation and secure storage, Automatic login and auto-fill for accounts, Cross-device password synchronization..

Proton Pass: E2E encrypted password manager with email aliases & dark web monitoring. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted password storage and autofill, Hide-my-email alias generation, Dark web monitoring and breach alerts..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.