Avira Password Manager: Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Password generation and secure storage, Automatic login and auto-fill for accounts, Cross-device password synchronization..

heylogin: Password manager using smartphones for auth, with org admin device recovery. built by heylogin. Core capabilities include Admin-initiated device disconnect and reconnect for lost/defective phones, Account restore via mobile system backup, Emergency backup code for account recovery..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.