Avira Password Manager: Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Password generation and secure storage, Automatic login and auto-fill for accounts, Cross-device password synchronization..

Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.