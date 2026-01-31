Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..

HPE Aruba Networking: AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management. built by HPE Aruba Networking. Core capabilities include Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.