Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Aviatrix. HPE Aruba Networking is a commercial secure access service edge tool by HPE Aruba Networking. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads
Enterprise security teams managing multicloud infrastructure will get the most from Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads because it enforces microsegmentation without requiring network redesign, letting you implement zero trust at scale without the operational chaos that typically follows. The product covers PR.AA and PR.IR across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously, with inline encryption and SmartGroups that actually adapt to workload changes instead of forcing manual policy rewrites. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud or prioritizes detection over access control; Aviatrix tilts heavily toward preventing lateral movement and assumes you have the infrastructure complexity to justify the investment.
Mid-market and enterprise networking teams managing mixed wired, wireless, and IoT environments will get the most from HPE Aruba Networking Central because it consolidates network access control with SD-WAN and SSE into one console, eliminating the tool sprawl that usually forces separate vendor relationships for each layer. The platform covers all three NIST CSF 2.0 infrastructure resilience functions,identity management, continuous monitoring, and security architecture,which means you're not inheriting detection gaps downstream. Skip this if your organization runs a purely cloud-native network or lacks the operational depth to operationalize zero trust; the deployment complexity and integration touchpoints demand mature NetOps teams, not quick wins.
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads vs HPE Aruba Networking for your microsegmentation needs.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..
HPE Aruba Networking: AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management. built by HPE Aruba Networking. Core capabilities include Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads differentiates with Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping. HPE Aruba Networking differentiates with Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is developed by Aviatrix. HPE Aruba Networking is developed by HPE Aruba Networking. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads and HPE Aruba Networking serve similar Microsegmentation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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