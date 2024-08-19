Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

HPE Aruba Networking: AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management. built by HPE Aruba Networking. Core capabilities include Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.