Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. HPE Aruba Networking is a commercial secure access service edge tool by HPE Aruba Networking. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Mid-market and enterprise networking teams managing mixed wired, wireless, and IoT environments will get the most from HPE Aruba Networking Central because it consolidates network access control with SD-WAN and SSE into one console, eliminating the tool sprawl that usually forces separate vendor relationships for each layer. The platform covers all three NIST CSF 2.0 infrastructure resilience functions,identity management, continuous monitoring, and security architecture,which means you're not inheriting detection gaps downstream. Skip this if your organization runs a purely cloud-native network or lacks the operational depth to operationalize zero trust; the deployment complexity and integration touchpoints demand mature NetOps teams, not quick wins.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs HPE Aruba Networking for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
HPE Aruba Networking: AI-powered enterprise networking platform with integrated security and management. built by HPE Aruba Networking. Core capabilities include Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. HPE Aruba Networking differentiates with Cloud-native network management via HPE Aruba Networking Central, Unified SASE platform with secure SD-WAN, SSE, and NAC, AI-powered network operations and monitoring.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. HPE Aruba Networking is developed by HPE Aruba Networking. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and HPE Aruba Networking serve similar Microsegmentation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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