Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aviatrix. BBT.live BeTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing multicloud infrastructure will get the most from Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads because it enforces microsegmentation without requiring network redesign, letting you implement zero trust at scale without the operational chaos that typically follows. The product covers PR.AA and PR.IR across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously, with inline encryption and SmartGroups that actually adapt to workload changes instead of forcing manual policy rewrites. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud or prioritizes detection over access control; Aviatrix tilts heavily toward preventing lateral movement and assumes you have the infrastructure complexity to justify the investment.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying zero trust across distributed workforces will find value in BBT.live BeTNA's identity-first micro-segmentation, which enforces least-privilege access without requiring wholesale network redesigns. The platform's continuous authentication and device verification aligns directly with NIST PR.AA controls, and the single-pane Orchestrator GUI keeps operational overhead low for smaller security teams. Skip this if you need mature XDR integration or deep forensic replay; BeTNA prioritizes access control and real-time visibility over post-breach investigation depth.
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control.
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Common questions about comparing Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads vs BBT.live BeTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..
BBT.live BeTNA: ZTNA solution providing identity-based, continuous-verification network access control. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Continuous user and device authentication and authorization, Dynamic access policies adjustable based on user behavior, Micro-segmentation to limit attack surface and lateral movement..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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