AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..

AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.