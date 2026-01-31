Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.
Startups and small teams running macOS need a no-cost first layer that actually works without IT overhead, and AVG Antivirus Free for Mac delivers that through real-time scanning and automatic updates that require zero configuration. The tool covers PR.PS Platform Security fundamentals by protecting Mac firmware and OS integrity against ransomware and malicious downloads without the licensing complexity of paid endpoints. Skip this if your organization runs a heterogeneous Windows and Linux fleet; AVG's Mac focus means you'll manage antivirus separately from your Windows strategy rather than consolidating under one vendor.
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning
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Common questions about comparing AVG AntiVirus FREE vs AVG Antivirus Free for Mac for your endpoint protection platform needs.
AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVG AntiVirus FREE differentiates with Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection. AVG Antivirus Free for Mac differentiates with Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware.
AVG AntiVirus FREE is developed by AVG. AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is developed by AVG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AVG AntiVirus FREE and AVG Antivirus Free for Mac serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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