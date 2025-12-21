Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.