Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Ransomware Response is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. AVG AntiVirus FREE is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with distributed endpoints and limited recovery playbooks should adopt Absolute Ransomware Response for its automated readiness assessment and self-healing controls that work across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Ivanti stacks. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution and RS.MI mitigation through endpoint freeze and remote recovery assistance, addressing the gap most teams face between detection and restoration. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting or behavioral EDR; Absolute is built for preparedness and recovery speed, not threat detection.
Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Ransomware Response vs AVG AntiVirus FREE for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..
AVG AntiVirus FREE: Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Ransomware Response differentiates with Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools. AVG AntiVirus FREE differentiates with Virus scanning and detection, Malware removal and quarantine, Real-time threat protection.
Absolute Ransomware Response is developed by Absolute. AVG AntiVirus FREE is developed by AVG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Ransomware Response and AVG AntiVirus FREE serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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