Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Ransomware Response is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AVG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with distributed endpoints and limited recovery playbooks should adopt Absolute Ransomware Response for its automated readiness assessment and self-healing controls that work across Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Ivanti stacks. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution and RS.MI mitigation through endpoint freeze and remote recovery assistance, addressing the gap most teams face between detection and restoration. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting or behavioral EDR; Absolute is built for preparedness and recovery speed, not threat detection.
Startups and small teams running macOS need a no-cost first layer that actually works without IT overhead, and AVG Antivirus Free for Mac delivers that through real-time scanning and automatic updates that require zero configuration. The tool covers PR.PS Platform Security fundamentals by protecting Mac firmware and OS integrity against ransomware and malicious downloads without the licensing complexity of paid endpoints. Skip this if your organization runs a heterogeneous Windows and Linux fleet; AVG's Mac focus means you'll manage antivirus separately from your Windows strategy rather than consolidating under one vendor.
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Ransomware Response vs AVG Antivirus Free for Mac for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Ransomware Response differentiates with Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools. AVG Antivirus Free for Mac differentiates with Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware.
Absolute Ransomware Response is developed by Absolute. AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is developed by AVG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Ransomware Response and AVG Antivirus Free for Mac serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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