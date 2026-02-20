Aves Netsec Defused is a free honeypots & deception tool by Aves Netsec. Beelzebub is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting OT and IoT networks alongside traditional IT infrastructure will find the most value in Aves Netsec Defused because it's the rare deception platform that doesn't require agents across all three environments. The free pricing model and one-way alert transmission mean minimal operational overhead and zero risk of decoy sensors becoming attack vectors themselves. Skip this if you need active threat hunting or forensic-grade attacker data beyond behavioral signals; Defused is built for detection and deterrence, not post-incident investigation.
Security teams building threat intelligence pipelines or validating detection logic will get the most from Beelzebub because it's free and runs on Kubernetes, letting you deploy realistic attack scenarios without licensing friction. The 1,899 GitHub stars and native Helm support signal active maintenance and actual ops use, not academic-only code. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with SOC integration out of the box; Beelzebub requires hands-on deployment and tuning to extract signal from its deception data.
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.
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Common questions about comparing Aves Netsec Defused vs Beelzebub for your honeypots & deception needs.
Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..
Beelzebub: Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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