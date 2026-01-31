Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Beelzebub is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure should adopt ShadowPlex Cloud Security if detecting lateral movement and privilege escalation in cloud identities is your weakest detection layer. Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs means you're live in AWS, Azure, and GCP without touching workloads, and the honeytoken approach catches attackers during reconnaissance when they're still gathering credentials rather than after breach. This tool prioritizes detection and intent capture over response automation, so it's less valuable for teams already confident in their cloud identity monitoring or those expecting the platform to enforce remediation workflows.
Security teams building threat intelligence pipelines or validating detection logic will get the most from Beelzebub because it's free and runs on Kubernetes, letting you deploy realistic attack scenarios without licensing friction. The 1,899 GitHub stars and native Helm support signal active maintenance and actual ops use, not academic-only code. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with SOC integration out of the box; Beelzebub requires hands-on deployment and tuning to extract signal from its deception data.
AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens
Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security vs Beelzebub for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex Cloud Security: AI-powered deception platform for cloud threat detection using honeytokens. built by Acalvio Technologies. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered honeytoken deployment across cloud environments, Agentless deployment via native cloud APIs, Multi-cloud threat detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP..
Beelzebub: Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox