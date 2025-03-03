AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. ESET AI Skills Checker is a free agentic ai security tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
Teams deploying AI agents into production need ESET AI Skills Checker because it's the only free pre-installation verification layer that actually blocks malicious skill dependencies before they land in your environment. The tool covers both code injection and publisher reputation across real-time URL analysis, addressing ID.RA risk assessment at the moment it matters most. Skip this if your organization has no AI agent deployments yet or treats skill vetting as a post-incident forensics problem rather than a gate.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint AgentPulse vs ESET AI Skills Checker for your agentic ai security needs.
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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