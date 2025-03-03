AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..

DeTaSECURE Secure AI Agents: AI agent security platform for Web3 with audits and breach prevention. built by DeTaSECURE. Core capabilities include AI agent security audits, Firewall deployment, Behavior testing..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.