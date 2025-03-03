AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need CloudMatos Aegis Gateway because it's the only runtime control point that actually stops agent actions before they happen, not after; parameter-level API access control and sub-20ms policy evaluation mean you can enforce governance at the speed agents operate. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 categories across access control, data protection, and continuous monitoring, with immutable audit logs that satisfy compliance requirements without friction. Skip this if your AI systems are still single-agent or if you're looking for a detection-only solution; Aegis Gateway is built for enforcement, not visibility.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint AgentPulse vs CloudMatos Aegis Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway: Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time policy enforcement for AI agent actions, Parameter-level API access control, Human-in-the-loop approval workflows for high-risk operations..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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