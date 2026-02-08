Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

Simbian AI SOC Agent: AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts. built by Simbian. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation, Automated evidence collection from security tools, True/false positive classification with severity rating..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.