7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Simbian AI SOC Agent: AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts. built by Simbian. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation, Automated evidence collection from security tools, True/false positive classification with severity rating..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.