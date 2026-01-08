7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.