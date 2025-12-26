Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Simbian AI SOC Agent: AI agent that autonomously investigates, triages, and responds to security alerts. built by Simbian. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation, Automated evidence collection from security tools, True/false positive classification with severity rating..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.