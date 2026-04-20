AutoCrypt CSTP is a commercial penetration testing tool by AUTOCRYPT. AWS pwn is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and AWS security auditors running isolated penetration tests will find AWS pwn valuable for its script library that automates common attack paths against IAM, S3, and EC2 without requiring commercial tool licenses. The 1,207 GitHub stars and active community contributions validate its tactics, though this is fundamentally a tactical toolkit rather than a full assessment platform. Skip this if you need compliance reporting, continuous monitoring, or remediation workflows; AWS pwn is a manual engagement tool for practitioners who know what they're looking for.
Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance.
A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.
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Common questions about comparing AutoCrypt CSTP vs AWS pwn for your penetration testing needs.
AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..
AWS pwn: A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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