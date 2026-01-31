Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.