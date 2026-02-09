Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. AWS pwn is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Red teamers and AWS security auditors running isolated penetration tests will find AWS pwn valuable for its script library that automates common attack paths against IAM, S3, and EC2 without requiring commercial tool licenses. The 1,207 GitHub stars and active community contributions validate its tactics, though this is fundamentally a tactical toolkit rather than a full assessment platform. Skip this if you need compliance reporting, continuous monitoring, or remediation workflows; AWS pwn is a manual engagement tool for practitioners who know what they're looking for.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs AWS pwn for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
AWS pwn: A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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