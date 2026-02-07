Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Entro Non-Human Identities is a commercial non-human identity tool by Entro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in non-human identity sprawl across cloud and SaaS environments should start here; AuthMind's ML-driven behavioral analysis catches compromised service accounts and unrotated credentials that static inventory tools miss entirely. The platform maps 4 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, meaning you get real-time detection over manual credential audits. Skip this if your identity security program is still human-focused or limited to a single cloud provider; AuthMind assumes you're already managing dozens of service accounts and need to see them moving.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in service account sprawl need Entro Non-Human Identities because it actually maps NHI lineage across your entire environment instead of leaving you to guess which bot owns what. The NHIDR engine detects behavioral anomalies in real time, and the platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through automated remediation, hitting six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through incident mitigation. Skip this if you're still manually auditing service accounts once a quarter or if you need deep integration with your existing PAM stack; Entro assumes you want velocity over customization.
Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
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Common questions about comparing AuthMind Identity Protection Platform vs Entro Non-Human Identities for your identity threat detection and response needs.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..
Entro Non-Human Identities: NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine. built by Entro. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform differentiates with Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths. Entro Non-Human Identities differentiates with Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform is developed by AuthMind. Entro Non-Human Identities is developed by Entro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform and Entro Non-Human Identities serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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