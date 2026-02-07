AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..

Entro Non-Human Identities: NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine. built by Entro. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.