8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Entro Non-Human Identities: NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine. built by Entro. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.