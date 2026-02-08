Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Entro Non-Human Identities is a commercial non-human identity tool by Entro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in service account sprawl need Entro Non-Human Identities because it actually maps NHI lineage across your entire environment instead of leaving you to guess which bot owns what. The NHIDR engine detects behavioral anomalies in real time, and the platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through automated remediation, hitting six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through incident mitigation. Skip this if you're still manually auditing service accounts once a quarter or if you need deep integration with your existing PAM stack; Entro assumes you want velocity over customization.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Entro Non-Human Identities for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Entro Non-Human Identities: NHI discovery, lifecycle mgmt & threat detection platform with NHIDR engine. built by Entro. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Entro Non-Human Identities differentiates with Non-human identity discovery and inventory across environments, NHI lineage mapping and visualization, NHIDR engine for behavioral anomaly detection.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Entro Non-Human Identities is developed by Entro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Entro Non-Human Identities serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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