Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..

DefensX: Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Enterprise Browser Isolation, Advanced DNS Security with legacy OS support, AI-driven Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP)..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.