Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. DefensX is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by DefensX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running investigations into financial crime, supply chain threats, or state-sponsored activity need Silo Workspace because its 700+ global proxy endpoints let you mask attribution while collecting forensic evidence from hostile infrastructure without exposing your own network. The managed attribution network across 32 countries plus encrypted chain-of-custody storage directly addresses NIST DE.CM and RS.AN requirements that most browsers can't touch. Skip this if your investigators work mostly on domestic, low-risk research; the tradecraft training and dark web capability are overkill for routine threat intelligence gathering.
MSPs protecting SMB and mid-market clients need DefensX primarily for its browser isolation that doesn't require endpoint agents, letting you secure legacy Windows systems and BYOD devices without deployment friction. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Platform Security, Data Security, Identity Management, and Continuous Monitoring), which is uncommon for browser isolation tools that typically excel only at perimeter defense. Skip this if you're an enterprise buyer expecting advanced threat hunting or post-compromise investigation; DefensX prioritizes blocking over forensics and lacks the depth of a full EDR layer.
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Workspace vs DefensX for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..
DefensX: Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Enterprise Browser Isolation, Advanced DNS Security with legacy OS support, AI-driven Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP)..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace differentiates with Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps. DefensX differentiates with Enterprise Browser Isolation, Advanced DNS Security with legacy OS support, AI-driven Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP).
Authentic8 Silo Workspace is developed by Authentic8. DefensX is developed by DefensX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Workspace and DefensX serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox