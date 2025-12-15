Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
Enterprise and mid-market teams running investigations into financial crime, supply chain threats, or state-sponsored activity need Silo Workspace because its 700+ global proxy endpoints let you mask attribution while collecting forensic evidence from hostile infrastructure without exposing your own network. The managed attribution network across 32 countries plus encrypted chain-of-custody storage directly addresses NIST DE.CM and RS.AN requirements that most browsers can't touch. Skip this if your investigators work mostly on domestic, low-risk research; the tradecraft training and dark web capability are overkill for routine threat intelligence gathering.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs Authentic8 Silo Workspace for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. Authentic8 Silo Workspace differentiates with Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. Authentic8 Silo Workspace is developed by Authentic8. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and Authentic8 Silo Workspace serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Anonymity, Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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