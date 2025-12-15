Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.