Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..

Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.