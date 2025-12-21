Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Absolute. Authentic8 Silo Workspace is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without a dedicated threat intelligence operation should pick Absolute Secure Web Gateway for its remote browser isolation model, which stops zero-day exploits before they reach endpoints rather than hoping detection catches them afterward. The five incremental protection levels let you tune policy granularity per user or group without overhauling your whole security stack, and NIST PR.DS coverage confirms data loss prevention is genuinely integrated, not bolted on. Skip this if you need network-wide lateral movement detection; Absolute prioritizes web-layer containment and DLP over post-compromise hunting.
Enterprise and mid-market teams running investigations into financial crime, supply chain threats, or state-sponsored activity need Silo Workspace because its 700+ global proxy endpoints let you mask attribution while collecting forensic evidence from hostile infrastructure without exposing your own network. The managed attribution network across 32 countries plus encrypted chain-of-custody storage directly addresses NIST DE.CM and RS.AN requirements that most browsers can't touch. Skip this if your investigators work mostly on domestic, low-risk research; the tradecraft training and dark web capability are overkill for routine threat intelligence gathering.
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Secure Web Gateway vs Authentic8 Silo Workspace for your remote browser isolation needs.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..
Authentic8 Silo Workspace: Cloud-based isolated workspace for anonymous digital investigations & research. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway differentiates with Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads. Authentic8 Silo Workspace differentiates with Cloud-based isolated workspaces with regional configuration, Managed Attribution Network with 700+ endpoints across 32 countries, Multi-application workspace supporting browsers, extensions, and messaging apps.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is developed by Absolute. Authentic8 Silo Workspace is developed by Authentic8. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway and Authentic8 Silo Workspace serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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