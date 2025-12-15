Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

DefensX: Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Enterprise Browser Isolation, Advanced DNS Security with legacy OS support, AI-driven Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP)..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.