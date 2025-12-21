Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..

DefensX: Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Enterprise Browser Isolation, Advanced DNS Security with legacy OS support, AI-driven Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP)..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.