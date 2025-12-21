Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Absolute. DefensX is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by DefensX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without a dedicated threat intelligence operation should pick Absolute Secure Web Gateway for its remote browser isolation model, which stops zero-day exploits before they reach endpoints rather than hoping detection catches them afterward. The five incremental protection levels let you tune policy granularity per user or group without overhauling your whole security stack, and NIST PR.DS coverage confirms data loss prevention is genuinely integrated, not bolted on. Skip this if you need network-wide lateral movement detection; Absolute prioritizes web-layer containment and DLP over post-compromise hunting.
MSPs protecting SMB and mid-market clients need DefensX primarily for its browser isolation that doesn't require endpoint agents, letting you secure legacy Windows systems and BYOD devices without deployment friction. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Platform Security, Data Security, Identity Management, and Continuous Monitoring), which is uncommon for browser isolation tools that typically excel only at perimeter defense. Skip this if you're an enterprise buyer expecting advanced threat hunting or post-compromise investigation; DefensX prioritizes blocking over forensics and lacks the depth of a full EDR layer.
Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss
Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Secure Web Gateway vs DefensX for your remote browser isolation needs.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway: Secure web gateway protecting users from web threats and data loss. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads..
DefensX: Browser security platform for MSPs with DNS, DLP, and phishing protection. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Enterprise Browser Isolation, Advanced DNS Security with legacy OS support, AI-driven Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP)..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway differentiates with Malware scanning and blocking including zero-day threats, Remote browser isolation in containers on remote servers, Content disarm and reconstruction for file downloads. DefensX differentiates with Enterprise Browser Isolation, Advanced DNS Security with legacy OS support, AI-driven Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP).
Absolute Secure Web Gateway is developed by Absolute. DefensX is developed by DefensX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway integrates with Ericom, Absolute Insights for Network, Absolute Secure Access. DefensX integrates with Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Brave and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute Secure Web Gateway and DefensX serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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