Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management is a commercial ai spm tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.
Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that have lost visibility into which LLMs and AI agents are actually running in their environment should start with Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management; automated discovery across code repositories and cloud platforms finds what manual inventories consistently miss. The AI Bill of Materials generation plus continuous vulnerability assessment on agents and MCP servers maps supply chain risk that most organizations can't currently quantify. This tool prioritizes asset identification and risk assessment over enforcement controls, so teams expecting granular model governance features or deep integration with existing PAM platforms may find the blocking capabilities limited compared to purpose-built AI governance layers.
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Observability vs Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..
Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management: AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of LLMs, AI workflows, agents, and MCP servers, AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) generation, LLM benchmark scoring and safety assessment..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva AI Observability differentiates with Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment. Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management differentiates with Automated discovery of LLMs, AI workflows, agents, and MCP servers, AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) generation, LLM benchmark scoring and safety assessment.
Aurva AI Observability is developed by Aurva. Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva AI Observability and Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox