AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management: AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of LLMs, AI workflows, agents, and MCP servers, AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) generation, LLM benchmark scoring and safety assessment..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.