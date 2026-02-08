Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management is a commercial ai spm tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that have lost visibility into which LLMs and AI agents are actually running in their environment should start with Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management; automated discovery across code repositories and cloud platforms finds what manual inventories consistently miss. The AI Bill of Materials generation plus continuous vulnerability assessment on agents and MCP servers maps supply chain risk that most organizations can't currently quantify. This tool prioritizes asset identification and risk assessment over enforcement controls, so teams expecting granular model governance features or deep integration with existing PAM platforms may find the blocking capabilities limited compared to purpose-built AI governance layers.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management: AI asset discovery & security posture mgmt platform for LLMs, agents & workflows. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of LLMs, AI workflows, agents, and MCP servers, AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) generation, LLM benchmark scoring and safety assessment..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management differentiates with Automated discovery of LLMs, AI workflows, agents, and MCP servers, AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) generation, LLM benchmark scoring and safety assessment.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Zscaler SPLX AI Asset Management serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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