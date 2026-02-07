Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..

Witness AI Product: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.