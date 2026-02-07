Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Witness AI Product is a commercial ai spm tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Windows Copilot and Office 365 need Witness AI Product because it maps AI usage at the network level before it becomes a governance nightmare. Coverage across ID.AM, PR.DS, and DE.CM means you're getting asset discovery, data protection, and continuous monitoring specifically for AI,not bolted-on afterthoughts in a general platform. Skip this if your AI risk appetite is still theoretical or your workforce hasn't standardized on Microsoft AI tools yet.
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Observability vs Witness AI Product for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..
Witness AI Product: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva AI Observability differentiates with Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment. Witness AI Product differentiates with Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis.
Aurva AI Observability is developed by Aurva. Witness AI Product is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva AI Observability and Witness AI Product serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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