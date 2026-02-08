AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Witness AI Product: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.