Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Witness AI Product is a commercial ai spm tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Windows Copilot and Office 365 need Witness AI Product because it maps AI usage at the network level before it becomes a governance nightmare. Coverage across ID.AM, PR.DS, and DE.CM means you're getting asset discovery, data protection, and continuous monitoring specifically for AI,not bolted-on afterthoughts in a general platform. Skip this if your AI risk appetite is still theoretical or your workforce hasn't standardized on Microsoft AI tools yet.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Witness AI Product for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Witness AI Product: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility, governance, and protection. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Witness AI Product differentiates with Network-level visibility of AI usage across employees and agents, AI application and model discovery and cataloging, Real-time intent-based classification and risk analysis.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Witness AI Product is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Witness AI Product serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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