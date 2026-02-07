Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is a commercial ai spm tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS
Enterprise security teams securing internal AI development and third-party agent deployments need Prisma AIRS because it catches prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard application security misses entirely. The platform covers the full AI lifecycle from model scanning through runtime protection, and its MCP threat detection addresses the emerging agent architecture risks most competitors ignore. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed custom AI agents or large language models in production; Prisma AIRS solves a problem you don't have yet, and the pricing reflects enterprise scope.
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Observability vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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