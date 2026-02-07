Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Noma Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Observability vs Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..
Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security: Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications. built by Noma Security. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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