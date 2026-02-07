Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva AI Observability is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. CBRX AI Security is a commercial ai red teaming tool by CBRX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Aurva AI Observability because it finds and inventories unauthorized LLM usage across your infrastructure without agent overhead. The agentless deployment and zero-payload monitoring mean you see what's actually running without slowing down your stack, and the platform covers NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.DS across the full data-to-access chain. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet experienced uncontrolled AI adoption; you'll be buying tooling before you have a problem to solve.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need CBRX AI Security primarily because it covers EU regulatory requirements that most red teaming vendors ignore entirely. GDPR, NIS2, and EU AI Act compliance support is built into their assessments and governance frameworks, not bolted on afterward; this matters if your organization faces these mandates. The team is small (four people), so expect hands-on consulting engagement rather than platform self-service, and you'll need internal security ops ready to act on findings quickly. Skip this if you need a vendor who can cover both AI red teaming and broader cloud security infrastructure in a single contract.
AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management
European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Observability vs CBRX AI Security for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Observability: AI observability platform for shadow AI discovery and inventory management. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment..
CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva AI Observability differentiates with Shadow AI discovery, AI asset inventory export, Agentless deployment. CBRX AI Security differentiates with AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting.
Aurva AI Observability is developed by Aurva. CBRX AI Security is developed by CBRX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva AI Observability and CBRX AI Security serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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