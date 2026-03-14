Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

Venn Blue Border: Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover. built by Venn. Core capabilities include Secure Enclave on unmanaged PC and Mac devices, Local application execution without VDI or virtualization, Data encryption and isolation within Blue Border workspace..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.