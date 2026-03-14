Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..

Kaseya Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote device configuration and management, Mobile application management and patching, Application whitelisting and blacklisting..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.