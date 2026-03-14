Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is a commercial mobile device management tool by Augmentt. Kaseya Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing multiple Intune tenants will see immediate ROI from Augmentt Intune Autopilot because it eliminates the repetitive manual configuration work that eats 20+ hours per tenant deployment. The tool ships with pre-built compliance policy baselines and standardized templates that enforce consistent security posture across clients from day one, cutting onboarding friction that typically derails Intune rollouts. This is a narrow fit: skip it if you're a single-tenant enterprise or if your Intune deployment is already mature and stable; the value proposition is almost entirely in acceleration during initial setup.
Kaseya Mobile Device Management
SMB and mid-market shops already running Kaseya VSA will get fast time-to-value from Kaseya Mobile Device Management because it skips the integration work and sits native in their existing console. The platform covers the essentials,device enrollment, policy enforcement, remote wipe, and compliance reporting,with particular strength in application control and VPN preconfiguration for iOS fleets. Skip this if you need Android support or cross-platform consistency; this tool is iOS-focused and tightly coupled to Kaseya's on-premises VSA ecosystem, making it a poor fit for organizations standardized on cloud-first MDM vendors like Intune or Workspace ONE.
Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs.
MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Intune Autopilot vs Kaseya Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot: Managed Intune deployment & config automation service for MSPs. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment..
Kaseya Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote device configuration and management, Mobile application management and patching, Application whitelisting and blacklisting..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot differentiates with Automated Microsoft Intune tenant configuration, Windows Autopilot device enrollment setup, Pre-built compliance policy baseline deployment. Kaseya Mobile Device Management differentiates with Remote device configuration and management, Mobile application management and patching, Application whitelisting and blacklisting.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot is developed by Augmentt. Kaseya Mobile Device Management is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Intune Autopilot and Kaseya Mobile Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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