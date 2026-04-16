Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..

Kaseya Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote device configuration and management, Mobile application management and patching, Application whitelisting and blacklisting..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.