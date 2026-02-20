Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Kaseya Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote device configuration and management, Mobile application management and patching, Application whitelisting and blacklisting..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.