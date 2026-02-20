Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assac Networks ManageIT is a commercial mobile device management tool by Assac Networks. Kaseya Mobile Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified communications or operating in regulated industries will get real value from ManageIT's end-to-end encryption across voice, video, messaging, and PSTN, paired with genuine device control through remote lock and selective wipe. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and data security (NIST PR.DS and DE.CM) means you're getting detection teeth, not just a pretty dashboard. Skip this if you need a Swiss Army knife that also handles vulnerability management or threat intelligence; ManageIT is deliberately narrow, trading breadth for actual communication security.
Kaseya Mobile Device Management
SMB and mid-market shops already running Kaseya VSA will get fast time-to-value from Kaseya Mobile Device Management because it skips the integration work and sits native in their existing console. The platform covers the essentials,device enrollment, policy enforcement, remote wipe, and compliance reporting,with particular strength in application control and VPN preconfiguration for iOS fleets. Skip this if you need Android support or cross-platform consistency; this tool is iOS-focused and tightly coupled to Kaseya's on-premises VSA ecosystem, making it a poor fit for organizations standardized on cloud-first MDM vendors like Intune or Workspace ONE.
IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection.
MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ManageIT vs Kaseya Mobile Device Management for your mobile device management needs.
Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..
Kaseya Mobile Device Management: MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote device configuration and management, Mobile application management and patching, Application whitelisting and blacklisting..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assac Networks ManageIT differentiates with End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping. Kaseya Mobile Device Management differentiates with Remote device configuration and management, Mobile application management and patching, Application whitelisting and blacklisting.
Assac Networks ManageIT is developed by Assac Networks. Kaseya Mobile Device Management is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assac Networks ManageIT and Kaseya Mobile Device Management serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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