AU10TIX: AI-powered identity verification platform for enterprise-scale deployments. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include AI-powered document verification supporting 5,000+ document types from 190 countries, Passive liveness detection and face matching with no active user prompts, Deepfake and synthetic identity fraud detection via adaptive AI..

AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.