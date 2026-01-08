1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.