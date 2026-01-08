1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite is a commercial identity verification tool by AU10TIX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite
Fintech and payment platforms processing high-volume onboarding will get the most from AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite because its 6-8 second document verification and real-time liveness detection eliminate the friction that kills conversion rates. The platform covers KYC, AML, and adverse media screening in a single API, and the NIST CSF 2.0 alignment on identity management and supply chain risk means compliance teams won't fight you on vendor selection. Skip this if your core need is post-verification identity lifecycle management or continuous authentication; AU10TIX front-loads verification speed but won't be your answer for ongoing access control.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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