Advanced Facial Biometrics: Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding. built by Wultra. headquartered in Czechia. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication, Digital onboarding capabilities, Identity verification through facial recognition..

AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.