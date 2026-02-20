AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite: Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Automated document data extraction (smart capture) supporting physical, digital, VC, and NFC credentials, Real-time identity document verification with 6-8 second processing time, Proof of Address (POA) verification for templated and non-templated documents..

AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor: AI-powered identity fraud detection via real-time traffic-level analysis. built by AU10TIX. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Advanced neural network-based synthetic fraud detection, Deepfake detection via behavioral pattern and anomaly analysis, Real-time traffic-level fraud analysis using incoming and historical patterns..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.