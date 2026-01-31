Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation is a commercial iot security tool by Attify. github-search is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best iot security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building IoT device attack capabilities should choose Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation for its hands-on firmware and hardware exploitation training, which directly addresses the gap most offensive teams hit when moving beyond network pentesting into silicon-level attacks. The course covers the rare combination of JTAG debugging, ARM/MIPS binary reversing, and glitch attack techniques that your team will actually need to compromise modern IoT devices, and the vendor's five-person structure means instruction stays grounded in real exploitation work rather than theoretical frameworks. Skip this if your IoT testing stays at the application layer or if you need a generalist tool that covers multiple device types without deep specialization; Attify assumes you're already comfortable with low-level reverse engineering and want to compress months of self-teaching into structured methodology.
Developers and security researchers hunting for exposed credentials, misconfigured repos, or code patterns across GitHub will find github-search faster than the platform's native search, especially at scale; the CLI tooling cuts filtering time significantly compared to web UI pivoting. The 1,432 GitHub stars and active CLI community signal real adoption among practitioners doing reconnaissance and supply chain reconnaissance work. Skip this if you need automated monitoring of your own repos or integration with a centralized secrets management platform; github-search is a manual search utility, not a continuous scanning engine.
Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation
A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes.
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Common questions about comparing Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation vs github-search for your iot security needs.
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation: Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include IoT pentesting strategy creation and attack surface exploration, Firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, JTAG identification and debugging..
github-search: A collection of CLI tools and API utilities for searching and filtering GitHub repositories by various criteria including keywords, users, organizations, and repository attributes..
Both serve the IoT Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation is developed by Attify. github-search is open-source with 1,432 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation and github-search serve similar IoT Security use cases. Key differences: Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation is Commercial while github-search is Free, github-search is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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