Attify AttifyOS: Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment. built by Attify. Core capabilities include Pre-configured IoT penetration testing environment, Firmware analysis and extraction capabilities, Software-defined radio tools for wireless protocol testing..

Attify Offensive IoT Exploitation: Private training course for IoT device pentesting and exploitation. built by Attify. Core capabilities include IoT pentesting strategy creation and attack surface exploration, Firmware filesystem patching and backdooring, JTAG identification and debugging..

Both serve the IoT Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.