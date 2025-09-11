Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..

Huntress Managed Security Platform: Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.