Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Huntress Managed Security Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Huntress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
Huntress Managed Security Platform
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOCs should pick Huntress Managed Security Platform for its 24/7 managed detection and response backed by actual analysts, not just alert routing. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity threat detection for Microsoft 365 environments. Skip this if you need deep forensics capabilities or have non-Microsoft infrastructure as your primary attack surface; Huntress optimizes for what it knows well, which is Windows and Microsoft workloads.
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Attic MDR vs Huntress Managed Security Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Huntress Managed Security Platform: Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Attic MDR differentiates with 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected. Huntress Managed Security Platform differentiates with Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis.
Attic MDR is developed by Attic Security. Huntress Managed Security Platform is developed by Huntress. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Attic MDR integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Sentinel. Huntress Managed Security Platform integrates with Microsoft Defender, Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Attic MDR and Huntress Managed Security Platform serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox