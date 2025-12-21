AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AhnLab. Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams stretched thin on staffing should consider AhnLab Managed Detection & Response for its depth in threat hunting and analysis; the service delivers 24/7 expert response backed by real analysts rather than automation alone, which matters when your team lacks dedicated threat intelligence capacity. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions strongly, meaning you get solid incident management and mitigation workflows, though the analysis-to-recovery pipeline depends on your analysts' speed rather than built-in orchestration. Skip this if you need a self-service tool where your team owns all decisions; AhnLab's model requires ceding some control to their analysts and accepting their investigation pace.
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) vs Attic MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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