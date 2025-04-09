Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. Huntress Managed Security Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Huntress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
Huntress Managed Security Platform
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOCs should pick Huntress Managed Security Platform for its 24/7 managed detection and response backed by actual analysts, not just alert routing. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity threat detection for Microsoft 365 environments. Skip this if you need deep forensics capabilities or have non-Microsoft infrastructure as your primary attack surface; Huntress optimizes for what it knows well, which is Windows and Microsoft workloads.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
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Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs Huntress Managed Security Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
Huntress Managed Security Platform: Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. Huntress Managed Security Platform differentiates with Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. Huntress Managed Security Platform is developed by Huntress. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and Huntress Managed Security Platform serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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