AttackSurfaceMapper is a free external attack surface management tool. Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
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Common questions about comparing AttackSurfaceMapper vs Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
AttackSurfaceMapper: Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces..
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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