Censys Internet Intelligence Platform

Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.